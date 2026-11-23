(Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Tottenham manager Roberto De Zerbi has made a surprising admission about his coaching future, suggesting he could step away from football management far earlier than expected despite holding a contract in North London until June 2031.

Speaking in a candid interview with French broadcaster Canal+ (relayed via Foot Mercato), the 47-year-old Italian revealed that the all-consuming nature of top-flight management has left him contemplating an early retirement, even though he only signed a five-year deal with Tottenham in March 2026.

Roberto De Zerbi admits he could retire from football management sooner than expected

De Zerbi explained that he no longer views winning trophies as the only measure of success.

He said:

“I don’t think I’ll stay in football much longer. Your life revolves around football, but life isn’t just that.

“That time hasn’t come yet. For me, being a coach at this level is already a dream. I don’t measure dreams by the titles won, but more by the human impact you have. I always want to stay the same, always look people in the eye. Even when I make mistakes, because I make a lot of them.”

De Zerbi did not suggest that he is planning to leave Tottenham immediately or that he intends to walk away before his current contract expires.

However, his comments indicate that he does not necessarily see himself remaining in management for another decade or more.

De Zerbi’s impact on Spurs now starting to show after slow start

Despite the uncertainty surrounding his long-term ambitions, De Zerbi’s immediate focus remains on improving Tottenham’s fortunes.

The Italian arrived in North London in March 2026 and helped Spurs move away from relegation danger during the closing stages of last season.

However, the beginning of the 2026/27 campaign proved difficult despite heavy spending in the summer tranasfer window.

Tottenham failed to win any of their opening six Premier League matches, scoring just three goals during that period.

However, Tottenham’s recent form suggests the manager’s methods are beginning to produce results.

Spurs have now won four of their last five Premier League matches, including an impressive victory over Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

Their latest win came on Saturday, when they defeated Ipswich Town 2-0 at home.

Teenage midfielder Luca Williams-Barnett, 18, played an influential role in the victory as Tottenham continued their climb up the table.

The result lifted Spurs to ninth in the Premier League standings with 15 points.