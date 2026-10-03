Tottenham CEO Vinai Venkatesham has publicly backed Roberto De Zerbi despite Spurs sitting bottom of the Premier League after a disastrous start to the season.

De Zerbi is still searching for his first league win after Tottenham collected just two points from their opening five matches.

However, Venkatesham has expressed confidence in the Italian and the club’s revamped squad, while stressing that the significant changes made during the summer will require time to produce results.

Vinai Venkatesham backs Roberto De Zerbi at Tottenham

Speaking at the Fan Advisory Board meeting at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium last week, Venkatesham insisted he remained confident that De Zerbi will turn things around.

The CEO noted encouraging signs of improvement since Spurs were comprehensively beaten 3-0 by Brentford on opening weekend.

“Vinai Venkatesham expressed confidence in Roberto De Zerbi, in the players brought in and in the changes made, noting the considerable work underway behind the scenes,” the recently published meeting minutes stated (via The Standard)

“The club had made significant changes over the summer, both on and off the pitch, and recognised that these might take time to take full effect.

Venkatesham was encouraged by aspects of the underlying performances since the opening day defeat but acknowledged the disappointment at the current points total even at this early point in the season and recognised the frustration this caused supporters following the previous campaign.

“Supporter backing, home and away, had been excellent and was not taken for granted. He acknowledged that the club must earn supporters’ belief through results.”

Roberto De Zerbi needs Tottenham results quickly

Despite the public vote of confidence from the hierarchy, the pressure on De Zerbi remains immense.

Having spent heavily over the summer transfer window to reshape the squad, Tottenham’s board expects a swift return on investment.

With demanding fixtures approaching following the international break, starting with a crucial trip to face Manchester United at Old Trafford, De Zerbi must translate underlying performance metrics into actual points on the board to steady the ship in North London.