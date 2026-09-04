Tottenham manager Roberto De Zerbi (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

Richarlison is out of Tottenham’s squad and his future is more open than ever.

Richarlison has an agreement with Trabzonspor on personal terms. I’m told that the salary Trabzonspor want to pay is three times what he’s earning now at Tottenham Hotspur.

So, Richarlison wants to go. He already spoke with some of the Brazilian players at Trabzonspor, including Fabinho.

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Tottenham reject offers for Richarlison

So, he wants the move, and the next step depends on Tottenham. They already said no to £15m and £20m proposals. They want more, so let’s see how the conversations are going to go.

But for sure Richarlison is expected to leave Tottenham, and this is expected to be the final chapter for him with the north London club.

Also Roberto De Zerbi was clear in his press conference by saying he wants to leave, he wants to go, so that’s the reality.

“Richarlison, I don’t know. He said too many times he wants to leave,” the Italian tactician said in a recent press conference.

I expect movements here, let’s see what’s going to happen and if it’s going to be in the final days of this window or eventually in January, but Richarlison wants to go.