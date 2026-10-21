Yasin Ayari in action for Brighton (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Arsenal and Manchester United are reportedly interested in signing Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Yasin Ayari as both clubs look to strengthen their midfield ahead of the summer transfer window.

According to a talkSPORT report, the Premier League giants are closely monitoring the Swedish international, whose contract situation has drawn interest from several European clubs, including AC Milan.

Yasin Ayari attracts interest from Arsenal and Manchester United

The 23-year-old has become an important member of Brighton’s squad since joining from AIK in January 2023. After gaining experience on loan, he has established himself as a regular first-team player and impressed in midfield.

Ayari has made 85 appearances for Brighton, contributing eight goals and four assists. His composure in possession, ability to recover the ball, and tactical versatility have made him an attractive option for clubs looking to strengthen their midfield.

Manchester United have been tracking the midfielder for several months. Although the Red Devils recruited multiple midfielders this summer, they could still benefit from a player who can provide greater defensive stability and improve their transition play.

Arsenal are also monitoring his situation as Mikel Arteta looks to maintain sufficient depth in the middle of the park. Ayari’s ability to operate in deeper positions and contribute to attacking transitions could make him a useful addition to the Gunners’ squad.

Brighton face contract dilemma over Ayari

However, securing his signature will not be straightforward. Brighton are keen to extend the midfielder’s contract and can trigger an option, potentially strengthening their negotiating position.

The Seagulls are reluctant to lose an influential player, particularly after his impressive performances this season. AC Milan are also interested, increasing the competition for his services.

Arsenal and Manchester United may therefore have to wait until summer 2027 before making a formal approach.

As Ayari continues to attract attention, Brighton face an important decision about his future. If contract negotiations stall, the midfielder could become an attractive target for Premier League clubs in the next transfer window.