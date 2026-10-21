Chelsea set their sights on rising Premier League star with a maximum of 18 months left on his contract

Yasin Ayari. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Another top Brighton talent could be on his way to Chelsea, according to rumours circulating today online.

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Brighton have built their whole club model on signing talented young players and selling them for a profit.

Over time, those continued transfer successes have turned them from a Championship team into a Premier League team, gradually building the quality in their squad to where they are now, sitting in the top 4 and competing for a Champions League place.

The fact they’re doing well gives them more leverage in negotiations, but doesn’t mean they’re going to stop selling,. That’s the model. Right now one of their outstanding players from the excellent league run that’s taken them to new heights is Yasin Ayari. The 23 year old is at the heart of Fabian Hurzeler’s team, and TeamTalk are now among the sources linking him with a move to Chelsea.

Young midfielder has growing interest

Ayari has a contract which expires at the end of the season, although Brighton can extent it by a year. Assuming they take that option, he still only has 18 months left to run, and the Seagulls’ priority will be to sell him before his value starts to collapse.

“TEAMtalk understands Brighton and Ayari have been discussing fresh terms since before the summer, but negotiations have encountered difficulties,” they write.

Getting into the Champions League might convince him to stay and sign a new deal, but big offers from teams like Chelsea are likely to turn his head anyway.

Given their history, Brighton are likely to sell him for a big fee and buy someone even better for a fraction of the cost.