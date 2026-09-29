(Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Newcastle United are reportedly interested in signing Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Yasin Ayari as they look to strengthen ahead of the January transfer window.

According to a report from Fussball-News, the Magpies are among several European sides monitoring the 22-year-old Swedish international, who has impressed in the Premier League.

Newcastle eye Yasin Ayari transfer

Newcastle could benefit from adding a versatile midfielder to their squad, and Ayari could be a useful option. The Brighton star combines energy and physicality with technical quality, and he could add more intensity to their midfield.

Dortmund, AC Milan and Atletico Madrid are also reportedly interested in the Swedish international. Newcastle are particularly keen on the midfielder and have been closely monitoring his progress.

Ayari has continued to attract attention with his performances for club and country. He recently scored in Sweden’s 3-1 victory over Poland, further strengthening his growing reputation.

It remains to be seen whether the Magpies will make a formal approach for the midfielder in the coming months.

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Ayari could cost €60m

Brighton are unlikely to let the 22-year-old leave without a substantial offer. His current contract runs until June 2027, but the Premier League club reportedly have an option to extend his deal by another year.

The Seagulls are expected to activate that clause, strengthening their position in any potential negotiations.

Ayari is reportedly valued at around €40 million, but Brighton could demand a fee closer to €60 million, with additional bonuses and a sell-on clause potentially included in the deal.

The midfielder’s versatility could make him an attractive option for Newcastle. He can operate as a box-to-box midfielder, offering pressing intensity, defensive work rate and the ability to drive forward with the ball.

However, the other interested clubs could make it difficult to secure his signature. With Brighton keen to retain control of the situation, Newcastle may need to consider whether a January move is financially viable.