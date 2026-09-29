Andoni Iraola, Manager of AFC Bournemouth, looks on. (Photo by Cameron Smith/Getty Images) Michael Carrick, Manager of Manchester United, celebrates victory. (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Liverpool could revive their interest in Brighton & Hove Albion winger Yankuba Minteh after the Gambian international reportedly maintained his desire to move to Anfield.

The 22-year-old was heavily linked with a switch to Merseyside before the transfer deadline, but Brighton’s financial demands prevented the deal from materialising. The Seagulls are understood to have rejected multiple offers from the Reds as they sought to retain one of their attacking talents.

Yankuba Minteh remains keen on Liverpool transfer

According to Sport Witness, Gambian football expert Baboucarr Fallaboweh believes the winger would still welcome the chance to join Liverpool if the Premier League champions renew their interest.

Minteh’s preference could give the Merseyside club encouragement as they assess their attacking options ahead of the January transfer window.

However, the forward’s injury remains a major obstacle, and the Brighton star has yet to feature for his club this season.

Fallaboweh believes the player’s performances will be crucial in determining whether Liverpool return with another offer, particularly given the uncertainty surrounding his recovery and ability to regain his previous form.

“I think Liverpool. He will still want to go to Liverpool. Depending on [how] Liverpool will activate that desire to still have him,” he added. “But at the overall situation, even if he moves, I don’t think he will move outside the Premier League. Manchester United can come banging on their doors.”

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Minteh’s asking price could attract rivals

Brighton are understood to have initially valued Minteh at £70 million before increasing their demands to £80 million towards the end of the summer window.

Liverpool reportedly submitted bids worth £50 million and £60 million, but the Seagulls refused to lower their asking price.

While the Reds remain a potential destination, Fallaboweh believes other major European clubs could now consider a move after learning Brighton’s valuation.

Manchester United were also mentioned as a possible suitor, although no fresh bid has been confirmed.

Minteh’s immediate priority will be to return to action and show he can maintain the level of performance that attracted Liverpool’s attention in the first place.

A strong comeback could put the winger back on the radar, but Brighton’s financial demands may continue to complicate any potential negotiations.