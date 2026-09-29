Head coach Xabi Alonso of Real Madrid CF looks on during the LaLiga EA Sports match between Girona FC and Real Madrid CF at Montilivi Stadium on November 30, 2025 in Girona, Spain. (Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images)

Chelsea and Liverpool have been handed a potential boost in their pursuit of Bournemouth midfielder Alex Scott, with the Cherries reportedly prepared to include a release clause in his new contract.

The 23-year-old has attracted significant attention after an impressive start to the season, and his performances have also earned him recognition from England manager Thomas Tuchel.

Alex Scott attracts Chelsea and Liverpool interest

According to TEAMtalk, Chelsea remain keen to sign Scott after a summer approach was rejected, while Liverpool are also monitoring the midfielder ahead of a potential move.

The Reds also have a connection to the player through Andoni Iraola, who previously managed Scott at Bournemouth before taking charge at Anfield. However, Scott’s recent performances appear to have made him a target in his own right.

Bournemouth are keen to keep hold of the midfielder and have been attempting to negotiate improved terms with him. Scott still has just under two years remaining on his existing contract, but the club are eager to secure his long-term future.

The Cherries have already made several attempts to convince the England international to sign fresh terms, although those proposals have reportedly been rejected.

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Scott could have a clear route to a transfer

Bournemouth could now use a release clause as part of their efforts to reach an agreement with Scott.

The club are understood to be considering a similar approach to the one used in Antoine Semenyo’s contract, which would give the midfielder a defined route towards a future transfer.

Such an arrangement could appeal to Scott because it would let him commit his future to Bournemouth while keeping the option to join a bigger club later.

Chelsea and Liverpool could therefore remain firmly in the picture, particularly if Scott continues to impress at international and club level.

It remains to be seen whether the midfielder accepts Bournemouth’s latest proposal, but a release clause could provide an interesting solution for all parties.