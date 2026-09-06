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Alex Scott was heavily linked with a move away from Bournemouth during the summer transfer window.

Chelsea were interested in signing the 23-year-old central midfielder, but they could not get a deal across the line. The Cherries were unwilling to sell the player this summer. However, a report from TEAMtalk claims that Chelsea are leading the race to sign the player next summer.

It remains to be seen whether they can get the deal across the line. It is no secret that Chelsea need more quality in the middle of the park, and Scott could be an excellent acquisition.

Alex Scott emerges as a Chelsea target

He has shown his quality consistently with Bournemouth in the Premier League, and he can also play for a bigger club. Chelsea failed to sign the midfielder despite an offer in excess of £60 million, and they will have to pay a premium to get the deal done at the end of the season.

The 23-year-old has the physicality and technical attributes to compete at a high level, and he will add control, composure, and work rate in the middle of the park for the Blues. Several other clubs are also keeping tabs on his situation. It remains to be seen how the situation develops.

The report further claims that Scott is a primary target for Chelsea next summer and they are prepared to make a strong effort to get the deal done. The player has a contract with Bournemouth until 2028, and the Cherries could look to cash in on him next summer.

Scott could leave Bournemouth next summer

There have been rumours of a potential January move, but Bournemouth are unlikely to sanction his departure mid-campaign, and Chelsea are not confident of signing him in January either.

Chelsea remain keen on the 23-year-old midfielder, but Bournemouth’s reluctance to sell and the player’s long-term contract could make negotiations difficult. The Blues may have to wait until next summer to make another serious attempt.