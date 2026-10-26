Alex Scott in action for Bournemouth against Newcastle (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

Bournemouth are preparing another lucrative contract offer for Alex Scott as owner Bill Foley tries to convince the midfielder to stay despite growing interest from Liverpool and Chelsea.

According to a report via TEAMtalk, Foley has authorised a fresh proposal for the England international after his previous offer failed to secure the 23-year-old’s commitment.

Alex Scott attracts interest from Liverpool and Chelsea

Scott has established himself as one of Bournemouth’s most valuable players, drawing interest from several Premier League heavyweights after impressive midfield performances.

The Cherries are determined to keep the youngster and have already offered him a contract that would make him the club’s highest-paid player. However, Scott has rejected that proposal, with the midfielder reportedly keen to explore opportunities at a bigger club.

Chelsea remain firmly interested after attempting to sign him during the summer transfer window. The London club are expected to revisit their pursuit before January, while Liverpool are also monitoring developments closely.

Former Bournemouth manager Andoni Iraola is reportedly keen to reunite with Scott at Anfield. His familiarity with the midfielder’s qualities could strengthen Liverpool’s chances if they decide to formalise their interest.

Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur have also discussed the England international, highlighting the growing competition for his signature.

Bournemouth demand £100m for Scott

However, convincing Bournemouth to sanction his departure will not be straightforward. The midfielder remains under contract until 2028, placing the club in a strong negotiating position despite his reluctance to sign fresh terms.

TEAMtalk reports that Bournemouth would require an offer worth at least £100 million to consider selling him in January. The club are reluctant to lose a key player midway through the campaign, especially as they look to maintain squad strength.

Foley remains hopeful that another improved proposal will persuade Scott to commit his future to the south coast.

Nevertheless, the midfielder’s decision could prove crucial. If he continues to resist Bournemouth’s attempts to extend his contract, Liverpool and Chelsea may see an opportunity to secure his services in the coming months.

For now, Bournemouth are determined to fight to keep one of their prized assets.