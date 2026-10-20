“The door is open” – Chelsea could move up plans to sign “top target” in January says Romano

Alex Scott in action for England (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

The rumours around Alex Scott are making a January move are getting more and more intense, with Fabrizio Romano now weighing in.

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It feels like the summer window closed just a few days ago – but we’re already almost as close to January as we are August.

One major transfer deal we could see go down in the winter window would be Alex Scott to Chelsea. Fabrizio Romano has made it very clear on his Youtube channel today that there’s a possibility, if not a likelihood of that,

“Let me clarify one thing. Bournemouth are not putting Alex Scott on the market. It is not that Bournemouth are saying they want to sell Alex Scott,” Romano said in quotes picked up by TeamTalk.

“Obviously, he is a fantastic player and an England international. So, they are now opening the door, which is different. In the summer, the door was closed. Now, the door is open.

“Chelsea considered Alex Scott their top target in midfield over the summer, and it was not possible to proceed, but Chelsea loved the player. So, Chelsea are still there.”

Chelsea could move up swoop for Scott to January

It’s pretty clear that Scott is heading to a top team in the next year. The question is whether Chelsea or one of their rivals will try to head off the competition by doing the deal in January.

It will cost them a big extra, but could end up saving them money by cutting out the possibility of a bidding war with other top teams. If Chelsea think they’re one top midfielder away from achieving big things this season, the extra £10m or £20m to sign the