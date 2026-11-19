(Photo by Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images)

Chelsea have made Bournemouth midfielder Alex Scott their priority target for January as Xabi Alonso looks to strengthen a midfield still adjusting to the departure of Enzo Fernández.

The Blues tried hard to sign Scott during the summer, seeing a £64million bid rejected, but they have refused to abandon their interest.

With Chelsea financially well placed to return with an improved proposal, the 23-year-old could become one of the biggest names to watch when the winter window opens.

Chelsea revive Alex Scott pursuit after failed summer bid

According to Daily Briefing, Chelsea’s number-one January target is Scott, with Bournemouth’s reluctance to lose such an important player representing the biggest obstacle.

Significantly, CaughtOffside reports that Chelsea are optimistic after holding talks with Bournemouth this week, while personal terms with the England international are already largely understood to be in place.

A fee around £90m has been discussed, although Bournemouth have previously valued Scott closer to £100m.

Scott’s reputation has risen considerably during his time on the south coast. Pep Guardiola previously described him as an “unbelievable player”, praise highlighted in this Sky Sports profile.

Chelsea are also exploring other areas, with Fermín López, Jules Koundé, Daniel Banjaqui and Maxi Araújo among players being monitored.

Scott should remain priority despite other targets

Chelsea’s wider recruitment plans are exciting, but Scott arguably makes more immediate sense than another expensive overseas gamble.

He already understands the Premier League, can operate as a No.6, No.8 or No.10 and combines technical quality with the intensity Alonso demands from his midfielders.

Roméo Lavia’s return from injury undoubtedly reduces some urgency, but relying on his fitness would be risky given his recent history. Scott would provide another long-term option alongside Moisés Caicedo while also replacing some of the energy and progression Chelsea lost with Fernández.

The main concern is price. Paying around £90m-£100m is enormous for a 23-year-old midfielder, particularly when Chelsea also want defensive reinforcements.

But Scott fits their strategy better than most alternatives: young, Premier League-proven and still capable of significant improvement.

If Bournemouth are finally prepared to negotiate, Chelsea should prioritise completing this deal rather than spreading January funds too thinly across several ambitious targets.

Arsenal and Chelsea learn £100m price tag to sign Premier League star