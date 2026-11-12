Xabi Alonso "loves" Arsenal star but watch out for another Chelsea transfer target, says Fabrizio Romano

Xabi Alonso and Fabrizio Romano (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Chelsea manager Xabi Alonso reportedly “loves” Arsenal midfielder Martin Zubimendi, but Alex Scott is the target to watch in that position for now, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The Blues could do with strengthening in the middle of the park this January, as they never really replaced Enzo Fernandez after his late summer move to Manchester City.

Scott seems ideal after his fine form for Bournemouth, but Zubimendi is also someone who could work well under Alonso, and there’s perhaps some uncertainty about his situation at Arsenal after falling out of favour in recent months.

Still, Romano is unconvinced about Chelsea moving for Zubimendi right now, as he spoke on his YouTube channel about the Spain international’s situation.

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Martin Zubimendi not in talks over Arsenal exit

For now, it seems Zubimendi is not in talks over leaving the Emirates Stadium, even if he would ideally like to play more.

Meanwhile, even if Alonso has been keen to work with Zubimendi in the past, it currently looks like an expensive deal and the priority seems more likely to be Scott, according to Romano.

“First point, at the moment there are no negotiations ongoing between Atletico Madrid and Arsenal,” Romano said.

He added: “Zubimendi has clarified that he’s not desperate to leave Arsenal and also Atletico Madrid are not going to invest €65-70-80 millions on Martin Zubimendi in January. He’s a player they like, for sure. Zubimendi is super appreciated by Atletico, but that’s it.”

Romano went on to say that Alonso asked about signing Zubimendi when he held talks over becoming Bayern Munich manager, though in the end that didn’t happen as he instead left Bayer Leverkusen for Real Madrid.

On Chelsea, Romano added: One day Xabi Alonso would love to work with Martin Zubimendi, but at the moment again that’s it. And also to see Arsenal selling to Chelsea obviously that would take very big money.

“I will keep in mind the name of Alex Scott when we talk about midfielders.”