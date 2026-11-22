Xabi Alonso during Chelsea's defeat vs Leeds (Photo by Jasper Wax/Getty Images)

Chelsea manager Xabi Alonso is reportedly safe for now as there is the acceptance that he needs to be shown patience and given time at Stamford Bridge.

The Spanish tactician only took over Chelsea in the summer, having previously been very highly regarded during his time as Bayer Leverkusen manager.

Still, there’s no escaping the fact that Chelsea have made a poor start to this campaign, with more details available for you to read here just to put things into perspective.

According to the Daily Mail, however, Alonso is safe as Chelsea manager for now, so the 44-year-old should get the chance to try to turn things around.

Alonso was never likely to hit the ground running in what has proven to be a really challenging job for a number of managers in recent times, but there’s clearly still room for improvement.

The Mail’s report points out, however, that Leverkusen were initially inconsistent under Alonso’s management, having a very stop-start first season before an incredible unbeaten title-winning campaign in his second.

Chelsea need to learn to be patient with their managers

Even if Alonso doesn’t look entirely convincing in some ways, CFC need to look at other clubs that have been a bit more patient and willing to back their managers.

The best example of this is Mikel Arteta at Arsenal, but of course it’s also true of Alonso at Leverkusen, and previously with Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool.

And a lot of people forget this, but even Pep Guardiola’s first season at Manchester City was pretty bad as they finished third and failed to win any silverware.

Alonso surely has it in him to be a top Premier League manager, and Chelsea also need to improve their recruitment if they are to get back to where they used to be.

The frequent chopping and changing of players and coaching staff can’t be helping, while more experience is also surely needed after years of unconvincing results after focusing mostly on recruiting young talents.