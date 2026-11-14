Why have the goals dried up for Chelsea and how safe is Xabi Alonso's job?

Chelsea manager Xabi Alonso (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

After a free-scoring start to the season, with 15 goals in their first six games, Chelsea have now managed only four goals in their four league matches since.

Stats via the Daily Briefing show just how worrying Chelsea’s performances have been under Xabi Alonso, with the Blues looking very average in pretty much every department so far.

See also in the video clip below for data on Chelsea’s xG, with the individual quality of players like Morgan Rogers and Joao Pedro papering over some cracks early on as the team major out-performed compared to the quality of the chances Alonso’s side have been creating…

All in all, it now looks like Chelsea just aren’t progressing as many would have expected under supposedly such a top manager.

Alonso worked wonders at Bayer Leverkusen, but there were perhaps warning signs in his brief stint in charge of Real Madrid, and it’s just not really happening for him at Chelsea now either.

Xabi Alonso currently doing worse than Liam Rosenior

Alonso was hired after the disaster that was Liam Rosenior as Chelsea manager, but he’s actually got off to a worse start than his predecessor did.

It’s only ten games so far, of course, but Chelsea’s points tally in that time is only marginally ahead of Graham Potter, who was also so bad that he didn’t last long at all at Stamford Bridge.

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We know Chelsea tend to be impatient and chop and change their managers frequently, so can Alonso turn this around, or are we already seeing why his project will fail?