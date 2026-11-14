Gary Lineker fires warning to Pochettino and explains where Man Utd went wrong with Carrick

Mauricio Pochettino and Gary Lineker (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Gary Lineker admits he can’t see Mauricio Pochettino lasting that long as Manchester United manager, even if he gets off to a good start.

The Red Devils have gone through a long list of managers since the retirement of the legendary Sir Alex Ferguson in 2013, and Michael Carrick is the latest to get the axe.

Man Utd confirmed this week that Carrick would be leaving his position, and Pochettino was announced as his replacement the following day.

Still, even if the Argentine is a lot more experienced and probably more suited to the job, it seems Lineker isn’t optimistic that anyone can really thrive in this current environment at Old Trafford.

See below as the former England striker offered his take on the Rest Is Football podcast…

?? @GaryLineker: "If he's still there in 18 months then I'll be surprised." Gary has his say on the Man United drama… https://t.co/rpyBP1fbdh pic.twitter.com/PKDjlqXCw5 — The Rest Is Football (@RestIsFootball) November 13, 2026

Gary Lineker on Mauricio Pochettino

Although Lineker said he could see Pochettino making a good start, he admitted that the former Tottenham and Chelsea manager would inevitably end up being disappointed with how things are run at Old Trafford.

“If he’s still there in 18 months I’ll be surprised,” Lineker added.

“Again and again, rinse and repeat, the scapegoat is always the coach … I think the real problems are above the coach.”

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Lineker also stated his view that United’s board failed to do enough to back Carrick in the transfer market this summer.

One imagines Pochettino could easily run into the same problems, just as so many of his predecessors have in the post-Ferguson era.

Still, here’s an alternative take on why Pochettino can shine despite United’s structural issues, just as he did at a dysfunctional Tottenham side…