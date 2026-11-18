Mauricio Pochettino speaking on TNT Sports US

Manchester United fans will love Mauricio Pochettino’s response to a taunt from former Manchester City player DaMarcus Beasley about Manchester always being blue.

Speaking on the US version of TNT Sports, Pochettino spoke for the final time as US Men’s National Team manager as he prepares to take over as manager of Man Utd.

The Argentine, formerly manager of Tottenham, Chelsea, and Southampton in the Premier League, is heading back for a huge challenge in English football as he bids to get the Red Devils out of their current slump.

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Still, it seems Pochettino is relishing the job as he speaks in the video clip below about how big United are in the US, whilst simply responding “give me time” when told by Beasley that Manchester will always be blue…

"Give me time." ? Mauricio Pochettino responds to @DaMarcusBeasley after he says Manchester will always be blue ? pic.twitter.com/H3FxW6YMgY — TNT Sports U.S. (@TNTSportsUS) November 18, 2026

Pochettino really seems up for the challenge of turning things around at United, and he’s perhaps better-placed to do so than other recent managers who’ve had the job.

The 54-year-old is far more experienced than the recently-sacked Michael Carrick, and he also arrives with a proven record in the Premier League, unlike Erik ten Hag and Ruben Amorim.

Can Manchester United overtake Manchester City again?

United have been miles behind City in recent years, but that could be about to change regardless of what Pochettino does.

We could soon find out what kind of punishment awaits City after they were recently found guilty of the vast majority of the 115 charges made against them.

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Given the seriousness of the financial laws that were apparently violated, it could mean a hefty points deduction for MCFC, perhaps enough to lead to relegation from the top flight.

This could be an opportunity for United to establish themselves as the top dog in Manchester again, though that doesn’t necessarily mean they’ll have it in them to become serious title rivals to Arsenal any time soon.

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