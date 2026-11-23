A prominent former scout has rejected the theory that Manchester City players have ‘downed tools’ because of the noise surrounding the financial charges involving the club.
Enzo Maresca began his managerial reign at the Etihad Stadium with seven straight Premier League wins, but has since taken just one point from a possible 12 in the top flight, and that came in a deflating 1-1 draw at home to Fulham on Saturday.
The Sky Blues remain six points adrift of leaders Arsenal and are now just one ahead of Liverpool following the latter’s demolition of Manchester United yesterday.
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Ex-scout dismisses ‘ridiculous’ Man City theory
Man City’s domestic form has nosedived since the club was found guilty in September of 114 charges related to serious breaches of the Premier League’s financial rules between 2009 and 2018.
However, ex-Man United chief scout Mick Brown doesn’t believe that the potential implications of that off-field soap opera are responsible for the team’s recent poor results on the pitch.
He told Football Insider: “It’s a bit ridiculous to blame the charges for why Man City have struggled in recent games. I don’t put any stock in this idea that the players ‘already know’ the outcome and have downed tools because of that. It’s a really poor excuse to try and use.
“There are a lot of issues in this squad. The players look complacent and a bit like ‘you can’t beat us’ when the results are proving otherwise, because their form has been shocking.
“The manager has got things wrong. I’m not convinced by the way he sets up his team, and a lot of their play is passive and slow which doesn’t exactly inspire players, but any suggestions that it is down to the charges is just lazy.
“If they want somebody to blame, they’re better off looking inwardly at the way the players have been performing.”
Mistakes have cost Man City, not a lack of effort
Only the Man City players could truly answer how much of an effect the financial charges (and the potential sanctions arising from same) are having on recent results and performances, but one of the biggest criticisms you could label at an elite footballer is to accuse them of downing tools and phoning in their commitment to their employer.
The hard-fought Champions League win in Leipzig earlier this month would suggest that questioning the players’ work ethic would be erroneous in the extreme. Rather, the downturn in Premier League form mainly comes down to elementary mistakes on the pitch.
Whether that’s sloppy giveaways of possession in their own half of the field, or costly errors from Gianluigi Donnarumma, it’s moments like those that Maresca will be keen to address so that his team don’t fall further behind Arsenal at the top-flight summit.
If City are demoted over their off-field misdemeanours, the prospect of big names such as Erling Haaland jumping ship to other European heavyweights would surely increase, but that’s a hypothetical argument for another day.
In the immediate term, the priority for the Manchester outfit will be to cut out the mistakes which have cost them points in the autumn and aim to land a direct blow on the Gunners when the teams meet at the Emirates Stadium next Sunday.
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