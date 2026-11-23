(Photo by Molly Darlington/Getty Images)

A prominent former scout has rejected the theory that Manchester City players have ‘downed tools’ because of the noise surrounding the financial charges involving the club.

Enzo Maresca began his managerial reign at the Etihad Stadium with seven straight Premier League wins, but has since taken just one point from a possible 12 in the top flight, and that came in a deflating 1-1 draw at home to Fulham on Saturday.

The Sky Blues remain six points adrift of leaders Arsenal and are now just one ahead of Liverpool following the latter’s demolition of Manchester United yesterday.

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Ex-scout dismisses ‘ridiculous’ Man City theory

Man City’s domestic form has nosedived since the club was found guilty in September of 114 charges related to serious breaches of the Premier League’s financial rules between 2009 and 2018.

However, ex-Man United chief scout Mick Brown doesn’t believe that the potential implications of that off-field soap opera are responsible for the team’s recent poor results on the pitch.

He told Football Insider: “It’s a bit ridiculous to blame the charges for why Man City have struggled in recent games. I don’t put any stock in this idea that the players ‘already know’ the outcome and have downed tools because of that. It’s a really poor excuse to try and use.