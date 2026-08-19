Premier League chief issues much need update on 115 charges facing Man City

(Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Manchester City will begin another Premier League season with major uncertainty hanging over the club after league chief executive Richard Masters admitted the long-awaited verdict on their financial case has taken longer than expected.



City were originally charged in February 2023 with 115 alleged breaches relating to financial rules, covering a period between 2009 and 2018.

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The number has subsequently been reported as 130 following amendments to the charges.

City have consistently denied wrongdoing. The independent commission hearing ran from September to December 2024, yet no verdict had been announced so far.

Richard Masters addresses Man City delay

Speaking to Sky Sports, Masters acknowledged the frustration surrounding the lack of a decision but stressed that confidentiality rules prevent him from revealing what is happening behind the scenes.

Masters said:

“Our rules are very clear about that – I have to keep everything confidential until we’re ready to hand down a decision and be clear about it. I can’t give any update on timing or what’s happening.

“There’s only one available route through this, which is to allow the process to take its course.

“It has taken longer than expected, and I do understand the frustrations.”

The wait has become increasingly controversial. Football finance expert Stefan Borson recently described the length of the process as “inexplicable”, with the hearing having concluded around 20 months ago.

Premier League need clarity over the charges soon

The biggest problem now is not simply what the verdict will be, but how long English football has been left waiting for one.

City are entitled to due process, and the independent commission must be allowed to reach its decision without outside pressure.

Equally, rival clubs and supporters understandably want clarity over allegations that concern some of the Premier League’s most important financial regulations.

There is also an awkward sporting backdrop. City are beginning a new era under Enzo Maresca following Pep Guardiola’s departure, yet questions surrounding the case remain unresolved more than three years after the original charges were announced.

Masters therefore has little choice but to remain patient publicly. However, his admission that the process has taken longer than expected is significant.

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