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Former Arsenal defender Martin Keown has claimed Manchester City’s long-running financial case with the Premier League could reach a conclusion within six weeks, with the club potentially escaping the most severe sporting sanctions.

The reigning Premier League title contenders are appealing an independent commission’s verdict that found them guilty of serious breaches of financial regulations.

City have maintained their innocence and insist they possess evidence to overturn the findings.

However, Keown has now suggested that the outcome could arrive sooner than many expect, while raising the possibility that the club might avoid punishments such as relegation or a substantial points deduction.

Martin Keown reveals what he has heard about Man City punishment

Speaking live on talkSPORT, the former Premier League champion dropped a bombshell update regarding the ongoing proceedings.

Keown then provided a more specific timeframe, suggesting that a decision could arrive in approximately six weeks.

“I’m hearing rumours that this will all be over in a number of weeks,” Keown claimed during his broadcast appearance.

“I’m just telling you what I’m hearing. In six weeks or so, we’ll see what’s going to happen. And it won’t be nearly as bad as we think it might be. Maybe they get off with huge fines and we return to the football pitch again.”

His comments raise the possibility of Manchester City receiving a financial penalty rather than the more severe sporting sanctions that have been widely discussed.

However, Keown stressed that he was relaying rumours rather than providing a confirmed update on the legal proceedings.

There has been no official announcement establishing that the appeal will conclude within his suggested timeframe or that any particular punishment has been agreed.

Manchester City appeal after Premier League financial breaches verdict

Manchester City’s legal battle entered another significant phase after an independent commission delivered its findings in September.

The commission found the club guilty of serious financial rule breaches spanning the period between the 2009/10 and 2017/18 seasons.

The findings included the use of misleading commercial arrangements to inflate revenue, inaccurate financial reporting and breaches of spending regulations.

City were also found to have failed to cooperate fully with aspects of the Premier League’s investigation.

The club subsequently lodged an appeal on October 1, maintaining that the commission’s conclusions contained substantial legal and factual errors.

In an official statement, Manchester City reiterated their position that they were innocent of the accusations and would continue to challenge the verdict.

The potential consequences remain significant.

Depending on the final outcome of the proceedings, sanctions could include financial penalties, points deductions or more severe sporting measures.

However, no final punishment has yet been confirmed while the appeal process remains ongoing.

There will be backlash if punishment is limited to fines

If Keown’s information proves accurate, a minor sanction like a substantial financial fine will infuriate rival supporters across the Premier League.

Manchester City were initially found guilty on 114 financial breaches following a extensive investigation into historical revenue reporting and compliance.

Opposition fans and rival executives have repeatedly called for severe penalties should the ruling hold, ranging from historic point deductions to top-flight expulsion or title striping.

However, if the Etihad club manages to resolve the appeal primarily through financial settlements, it will spark major frustration among clubs who faced strict sporting punishments for far smaller financial breaches.