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Arsenal and Manchester City are reportedly interested in signing RB Leipzig winger Antonio Nusa, with the Norwegian international attracting growing attention ahead of the January transfer window.

The highly-rated attacker could command a fee of up to £80 million.

The 21-year-old has established himself as one of the Bundesliga’s most exciting attacking talents, delivering impressive performances for Leipzig this season. His pace, dribbling ability and creativity have made him an attractive prospect for several Premier League clubs.

Multiple clubs keen on Nusa

According to a Football Insider report, former scout Bryan King believes Arsenal and Manchester City are among the clubs interested in securing his services.

Nusa has registered six goals and eight assists in 15 appearances across all competitions this season, further enhancing his reputation. He has also impressed at international level with Norway, contributing eight goal involvements across his last six outings.

Arsenal and Manchester City face expensive Antonio Nusa transfer

Speaking to Football Insider, King revealed that both English giants have reasons to pursue the winger, with Martin Odegaard and Erling Haaland potentially playing influential roles in attracting their compatriot.

The former scout believes Leipzig could demand between £70 million and £80 million to sanction his departure.

Arsenal have previously been linked with Nusa, and his attacking qualities could make him an excellent addition to Mikel Arteta’s squad. Manchester City, meanwhile, could benefit from adding another dynamic wide attacker to their forward line.

However, Leipzig has little reason to rush a sale, with the youngster under contract until 2029.

Nusa has also insisted that he remains focused on his football despite the growing transfer speculation.

The competition for his signature could intensify in the coming months, but interested clubs will need substantial financial resources to convince Leipzig to negotiate.