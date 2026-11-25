(Photo by Jordan Bank/Getty Images)

Pep Guardiola has revealed that he will be switching to international football for his next managerial role after bringing his trophy-laden spell at Manchester City to an end last summer.

Speaking in a wide-ranging interview with former Barcelona teammate Romário on Romário TV, the 55-year-old Spaniard confirmed that after 18 years in high-pressure club management across Barcelona, Bayern Munich, and Manchester City, he intends to test himself on the international stage (quotes shared by Fabrizio Romano): “My next step will be a national team.”

?? Pep Guardiola: “My next step will be a national team”, told Romário Tv. pic.twitter.com/EkKMv58WgU — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) November 25, 2026

Currently enjoying a sabbatical from the touchline while serving as a global ambassador for the City Football Group, Guardiola revealed that he previously turned down an approach to coach Italy over the summer because he desperately needed a break.

While refusing to put a firm timeline on his return, insisting he will only step back into the dugout when he feels the urge in his heart, his declaration immediately puts leading federations on high alert.

Pep Guardiola linked with USA job after Mauricio Pochettino departure

Guardiola’s admission comes amid growing speculation linking him with the vacant United States men’s national team following Mauricio Pochettino’s departure to take charge of Manchester United.

According to The Athletic, U.S. Soccer views Guardiola as its dream candidate to lead the program into the next cycle.

Even Pochettino publicly urged Guardiola to accept the role during his final press conference.

However, reports suggest Guardiola may still be reluctant to rush back into work immediately.

Guardiola following Klopp’s footsteps as iconic rivalry could resume

By stepping away from the daily grind of club football in favor of the international arena, Guardiola is mirroring the path of his greatest career rival, Jurgen Klopp.

After creating a golden era of Premier League football together, facing off 30 times across Germany and England, both tacticians stepped back to recharge their batteries.

With Klopp taking the Germany national team role, football fans could yet witness a thrilling international chapter of one of the sport’s greatest managerial rivalries once Guardiola takes on an international role.