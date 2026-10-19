'Their lives matter as much as ours': Pep Guardiola makes powerful Palestine statement

(Photo by Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images and X/MiddleEastEye)

Former Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has delivered another emotional message in support of Palestine, urging the international community not to forget the suffering of civilians in Gaza.

The Spanish coach appeared in a video released in collaboration with the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA), calling for continued humanitarian assistance and solidarity with Palestinians.

Guardiola, who has repeatedly spoken publicly about the humanitarian crisis, expressed particular concern for children who have lost family members and homes during the conflict.

Pep Guardiola delivers emotional message about suffering of Palestinians

In his video address published in partnership with UNRWA, Guardiola delivered a heartfelt speech addressing the severe humanitarian toll on civilians and children:

Pep Guardiola said (quotes via The Mirror): “We are living through a very dark time in our history. We see girls and boys in Gaza searching for their parents among the rubble. Ask for help. Suffering from hunger. To be left alone.

“We watch them lose everything before they’ve even had a chance to grow up. And the hell continues, and with it, the dehumanisation of the Palestinian people. Their lives matter as much as ours. Their pain is not unfamiliar. Let’s not forget. Solidarity with Palestine cannot take a break. Neither can our responsibility…”

Former Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has urged the world not to forget Palestinians in Gaza. In a video with the UN agency for Palestinian refugees, UNRWA, he condemns the dehumanisation of victims and the suffering of children. pic.twitter.com/nrJF9U0KZF — Al Jazeera English (@AJEnglish) October 18, 2026

Pep Guardiola, Manchester City's former, was featured in a promotional video for Unrwa, the UN aid agency for Palestinian refugees, encouraging to keep supporting Palestine as the plight in Gaza continues. pic.twitter.com/Pg0V5IUGAq — Middle East Eye (@MiddleEastEye) October 19, 2026

Guardiola has repeatedly spoken out about Gaza

This latest message continues a long history of outspoken advocacy from Guardiola regarding the conflict.

Earlier this year, the Spanish manager appeared wearing a traditional Palestinian keffiyeh at a high-profile “Act x Palestine” charity event in Barcelona to condemn global silence and help raise funds for Gaza aid workers and medical staff.

Throughout his public appearances, Guardiola has consistently used his globally recognized football platform to speak about human rights, urge aid funding for organizations like UNRWA, and call for peace.

Speaking at a pro-Palestine rally in Barcelona, Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola urged the world not to turn a blind eye to the suffering in Gaza.https://t.co/cTjVm5Y4mR pic.twitter.com/ocxIq4zrhB — Sky News (@SkyNews) January 30, 2026

His latest remarks have once again drawn massive engagement across sports and news communities online.

Guardiola remains one of football’s most recognisable figures following his highly successful managerial career with Barcelona, Bayern Munich and Manchester City.

His influence extends well beyond the touchline, giving his public statements considerable international visibility.

Over the last year, he was much more vocal about political issues, including his famous bite back against Manchester United owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe who made comments about immigrants.