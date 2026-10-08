Guardiola set for emotional Etihad return as former Man City boss shows support after verdict

(Photo by Jordan Bank/Getty Images)

Pep Guardiola is set to make an emotional return to the Etihad Stadium next week, with the former Manchester City manager planning to attend the Champions League clash against Paris Saint-Germain.



It will be Guardiola’s first visit to City’s home since bringing his remarkable 10-year spell as manager to an end last season.

Given everything that has happened around the club since then, his return will carry far more significance than simply watching his former team play.

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Guardiola has already made it clear where his loyalties lie following the Premier League’s financial verdict, and turning up at the Etihad feels like another very public show of support.

Guardiola plans first Etihad return for PSG clash

According to Paul Hirst of The Times, Guardiola intends to attend Manchester City’s Champions League meeting with PSG on Wednesday, October 14.

The fixture will mark his first return to the stadium since leaving his managerial position.

Guardiola also publicly backed the club only days after City were found guilty of serious financial breaches by an independent Premier League commission.

Speaking about the club, its staff and supporters, Guardiola delivered a simple message: “I am with you, I’ll be with you.”

City have appealed the verdict and continue to challenge the commission’s findings, meaning the legal process is still far from finished.

The club’s official fixture schedule confirms PSG will visit the Etihad on October 14 in City’s second Champions League league-phase match.

Guardiola’s return will mean much more to Man City

Guardiola could easily have kept his distance after leaving City. Instead, he has chosen to publicly stand alongside the club during arguably the most damaging off-field period of its modern history.

That will mean plenty to supporters. His association with City is enormous after a decade filled with Premier League titles, domestic trophies and Champions League glory.

Whatever happens with the appeal, Guardiola remains one of the defining figures of the club’s most successful era.

There will inevitably be criticism of his decision to offer such strong backing, particularly given the seriousness of the verdict.

But Guardiola clearly sees his relationship with City as something that extends beyond his old job. His appearance against PSG should make that clearer than ever.

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