Chelsea eye signing of 19-year-old whose value has shot up from €18m to €65m in a year

Luka Vuskovic in action for Brighton against Aston Villa (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Chelsea are reportedly one of the clubs eyeing up a potential transfer move for Brighton’s talented young centre-back Luka Vuskovic.

Bayern Munich and Barcelona are also mentioned as suitors for the 19-year-old, who only just moved from Tottenham to Brighton this summer.

According to TEAMtalk, Chelsea are now monitoring Vuskovic closely, but they’re not alone in targeting the Croatia international, who is fast establishing himself as one of Europe’s top young defenders.

Vuskovic really caught the eye on loan at Hamburg last season, with Transfermarkt showing that this time last year his market value was only €18m, while it’s now as high as €65m.

This looks like fine business once again by Brighton, who spent just £46m on Vuskovic a couple of months ago, as per BBC Sport, though they’d now surely make a huge profit from selling him.

Luka Vuskovic set for major transfer

It seems inevitable that Vuskovic is going to earn himself a big move sooner or later, as so many of Brighton’s best players have done in recent years.

The Seagulls’ recruitment is excellent, and it means they’ve been able to sign some of the world’s best young players before the bigger clubs discover them.

Moises Caicedo, Joao Pedro, Alexis Mac Allister, and Carlos Baleba are some of their biggest success stories, and Vuskovic will surely be next.

Chelsea notably raided Brighton for Caicedo and Pedro, so it could make sense for them to do so again, even if Bayern will also be one to watch.

Christian Falk recently reported for CF Bayern Insider that the teenager is a long-term target for the Bundesliga giants after they got a close look at him during his time on loan in Germany last season.

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It will be interesting to see if Vuskovic himself is keen to go back to a Bundesliga club or if he’d rather continue his development in the Premier League.