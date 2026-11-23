Liverpool and Manchester United are both monitoring Mohamed Simakan as the Premier League rivals consider defensive reinforcements ahead of 2027.

The 26-year-old has remained an important figure for Al-Nassr since leaving RB Leipzig and offers the kind of profile that could appeal to both clubs.

Comfortable at centre-back or right-back, Simakan combines pace and physical strength with experience playing in an aggressive defensive system.

For Liverpool and United, however, January may be too early for anything concrete.

Liverpool and Man United keep Simakan on radar

According to Daily Briefing, Liverpool, Manchester United, Arsenal, Tottenham and Newcastle have all continued scouting Simakan, although no formal offers or advanced negotiations have taken place.

Al-Nassr are reluctant to sanction a January departure and have Simakan contracted until June 2029, leaving them in a strong negotiating position.

Current figures from FootballTransfers place his estimated transfer value at around €20million, although Al-Nassr are reportedly looking for considerably more, potentially €35m-€40m, before considering a sale.

Simakan’s qualities have been highly rated for years. Former RB Leipzig coach Jesse Marsch described him as “fast, very aggressive and very smart football-wise”, adding that his talent and mentality gave him “a lot of potential,” in comments carried by Bulinews.

Simakan is a versatile player worth monitoring

For Liverpool, Simakan’s versatility is particularly attractive.

With long-term succession planning required in central defence, signing a player capable of operating centrally while also covering right-back would give the squad valuable flexibility.

Man United have a more immediate need. Mauricio Pochettino is expected to reshape his defence, and Simakan’s recovery pace and comfort defending large spaces could suit a higher defensive line.

The asking price will be crucial. At €35m-€40m, Simakan would represent a relatively manageable investment compared with some of the €70m-plus defenders currently being linked with both clubs.

There are still questions about adapting back to European football after his spell in Saudi Arabia, but at 26 he should be entering his peak years.

January looks difficult given Al-Nassr’s stance. But if they become more open to negotiations next summer, Liverpool and United should both take the opportunity seriously.

Pochettino questions ‘completely unfair’ situation Man United suffered against Liverpool