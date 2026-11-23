(Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Jamie Carragher is hopeful that Liverpool can be the ‘strongest challenger’ to Arsenal in the Premier League title race this season after a perfect weekend for his former club.

With the Gunners and Manchester City both held to draws on Saturday, Chelsea embarrassed by Leeds, and Brighton shipping a surprise defeat to Hull on Sunday, the Reds took full advantage by destroying Manchester United 4-0 at Anfield.

Andoni Iraola’s side are fourth in the top-flight table, seven points adrift of Mikel Arteta’s league leaders but only one point behind the second-placed Seagulls, and the Sky Sports pundit wants to see the Merseysiders aim for the top two this season.

Carragher wants Liverpool to aim for top-two finish

Speaking on The Gary Neville Podcast after yesterday’s emphatic win, Carragher said: “I still think there’s just an inconsistency with Liverpool game-to-game at the moment.

“I think they will get better the longer the season goes on and people want there to be a title race, but I think most people in the country would look at Arsenal as a team and say they will probably win the title comfortably.

“For me, with Liverpool being my team, I want them to be in a position to be the strongest challenger this season and put themselves in a position that they can then challenge Arsenal next season.”

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Second is well within Liverpool’s grasp

What had looked a straight shootout between Arsenal and Man City a few weeks ago now seems to be turning into a one-horse race at the summit, with Liverpool among the clutch of teams battling to be best of the rest.

Obviously seven-point gap with more than two-thirds of the season still to play can be overhauled, but the Gunners have certainly shown far more consistency than any other side in the Premier League so far this term.

City’s slump in form, Chelsea’s Jekyll-and-Hyde nature and Brighton’s sudden halt of momentum have left the door open for Iraola’s Reds to stake their claim for a top-two finish, if they can build on yesterday’s result.

Nobody at Liverpool will be getting carried away by Sunday’s events – Rio Ngumoha felt that his team could’ve scored more than four against United, and playing against 10 men for almost the full game certainly helped – but Carragher isn’t being unrealistic in calling for his former club to aim for the runners-up spot.

If the Reds’ attack can click like it did yesterday and Florian Wirtz keeps up his outstanding levels of recent weeks, the men from Merseyside could plausibly end the campaign as the closest team to Arsenal, who already appear to be in a commanding position at the head of the table.