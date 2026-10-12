Jamie Carragher makes bold Arsenal and Man City title prediction after latest results

Jamie Carragher believes the Premier League title race is already shaping up as a straight fight between Arsenal and Manchester City, with the former Liverpool defender struggling to see anyone else keeping pace.



City made a major statement on Sunday by beating Liverpool 3-0 at Anfield, restoring their three-point lead over defending champions Arsenal after six games.

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It is still extremely early in the season, but Carragher feels the gap in quality between the top two and the rest is already obvious.

Carragher says Arsenal and City are ‘two best teams’

Carragher believes Arsenal and City are clearly ahead of the chasing pack.

“They’re the two best teams by a mile, we know that, and no one else is really going to compete with them for the title,” he said on the Gary Neville Podcast.

Carragher stopped short of putting City above Arsenal just yet, though.

“I think it’s hard to do that this early,” he said, before pointing to City’s impressive away victories at both Old Trafford and Anfield.

He also praised Enzo Maresca, describing him as a “top manager” and highlighting the tactical quality he showed during his time at Chelsea.

City have momentum but Gunners cannot be written off

Carragher’s argument is understandable.

City have won all six of their Premier League games and already passed two of the most difficult away tests on the calendar. That is an intimidating start.

But Arsenal have hardly fallen away. They now know they can handle the pressure of a run-in rather than simply chasing City from behind.

Arsenal also showed that resilience against Leeds on Saturday, coming from behind to win 2-1 despite not playing particularly well.

Right now, City look slightly more ruthless. Arsenal, however, may have the deeper understanding of what it takes to defend a title.

Calling it a two-horse race after six matches is bold, but on current evidence, Carragher may not be far wrong.

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