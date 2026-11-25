(Photo by Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images)

BBC pundit Chris Sutton has heaped praise on Florian Wirtz after the German playmaker delivered another impressive performance in Liverpool’s 3-0 Champions League victory over Club Brugge.

The 23-year-old continued his excellent recent run of form in Belgium, getting on the scoresheet as Andoni Iraola’s side secured a comfortable victory at the Jan Breydel Stadium.

Having endured a period of adjustment following his €125 million move from Bayer Leverkusen last summer, Wirtz is beginning to demonstrate why Liverpool invested so heavily in his services.

The German international has looked increasingly influential in recent weeks, with his growing confidence reflected in both his performances and attacking output.

Chris Sutton praises Florian Wirtz’s transformation at Liverpool

Watching the game for BBC Radio 5 Live, former Premier League striker Chris Sutton singled out Wirtz for praise, highlighting the noticeable difference in his performances compared to last season.

Sutton said: “It’s a different Florian Wirtz this season, he’s just oozing with confidence.”

Operating centrally in Iraola’s 4-2-3-1 formation, Wirtz delivered another commanding 90-minute performance against Club Brugge.

The German dictated Liverpool’s attacking tempo, completing 41 passes and drawing three fouls as the Belgian side struggled to contain him.

With Liverpool leading 1-0 heading into the closing stages, Wirtz doubled the visitors’ advantage in the 79th minute with a stunning finish past Yann Sommer.

Alexander Isak added his second goal of the evening just three minutes later to put the result beyond doubt.

Florian Wirtz has been sensational over the past few weeks

After recording eight goals and eight assists across 49 appearances during a steady adjustment period in 2025/26, Wirtz has hit peak form over the past month for both club and country.

His recent surge includes a dazzling run of end-product. He has now scored four goals and six assists this season across all competitions, including a goal and assist vs Manchester United on Sunday to help his side beat Mauricio Pochettino’s side 4-0.

Liverpool are finally seeing the world-class playmaker they broke the bank for last summer.