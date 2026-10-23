Chelsea maintain interest in "world-class" Liverpool player on Xabi Alonso radar

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Liverpool could eventually face a serious battle to keep Florian Wirtz if his situation at Anfield becomes uncertain, with Chelsea reportedly monitoring the Germany international on the recommendation of Xabi Alonso.

The 23-year-old has had an uneven start to life on Merseyside since his blockbuster move from Bayer Leverkusen, but recent performances have offered clear signs of improvement.

Liverpool remain determined to make the transfer work, while Chelsea are positioning themselves in case an unexpected opportunity develops.

TEAMtalk reveals Chelsea watching Liverpool’s Wirtz

According to TEAMtalk, Chelsea are maintaining a watching brief on Wirtz after Alonso advised the club to stay alert if Liverpool ever become willing to sell.

The Blues are not actively pursuing him at this stage, and Liverpool have no current intention of moving him on. Wirtz himself is also understood to remain committed to succeeding at Anfield.

His form has recently improved too. Liverpool’s official website highlighted his superb performance against Brentford, where he created nine chances from open play, the highest figure by a Premier League player away from home in more than 15 years.

He also scored in Liverpool’s 4-3 Champions League win over Villarreal, another encouraging sign that confidence is returning.

Wirtz has long had Alonso’s admiration. Liverpool previously published a collection of praise in which the current Chelsea boss said: “Flo is one of the top players in the world – he’s world-class.”

Xabi Alonso link should motivate patience, not panic

Liverpool would be making a mistake if they allowed outside interest to influence their thinking too quickly.

Wirtz arrived with enormous expectations and a huge price tag, but adapting from the Bundesliga to the Premier League was never guaranteed to be immediate.

Recent displays suggest the talent that made him one of Europe’s most coveted players is beginning to re-emerge.

Chelsea’s interest is understandable, particularly because Alonso already knows exactly how to use him. Their relationship at Leverkusen could become important if Wirtz ever decides he needs a fresh start.

But that point appears some distance away.

Liverpool still hold the stronger position, Wirtz remains under contract until 2030, and his nine-chance display against Brentford showed why patience could eventually be rewarded.

For now, Chelsea are watching. Liverpool’s priority should be ensuring there is nothing meaningful for them to watch.

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