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Florian Wirtz has opened his Premier League account for the season in breathtaking fashion, doubling Liverpool’s lead to 2-0 against Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park.

The German international extended Liverpool’s advantage in the 60th minute of an entertaining contest in South London.

Latching onto a pinpoint delivery from Bradley Barcola, Wirtz executed a brilliant first-time finish, guiding his strike cleanly past the goalkeeper and into the back of the net.

The goal capped off a period of sustained pressure from Andoni Iraola’s side, sparking wild celebrations among the traveling Merseyside faithful.

Ronald Araujo initiated the attack after doing well to hold the defenders before playing a line-breaking pass from defence, picking out Barcola in space down the flank.

The French winger demonstrated his incredible speed to beat his marker before playing in a pass across the penalty box which was finished expertly by the German.

Wirtz needs to build on landmark Premier League strike

Having failed to live up to his massive expectations so far, Wirtz’s first Premier League goal of the campaign will no doubt be a huge weight off the playmaker’s shoulders.

The 23-year-old has shown flashes of brilliance throughout the season, but breaking his domestic goal drought should provide a major confidence boost.