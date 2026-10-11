Florian Wirtz in action for Liverpool against Manchester City (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Former Liverpool left-back Stephen Warnock has been far from impressed with Florian Wirtz’s performance today against Manchester City.

And in general it seems like Warnock feels the Germany international needs to improve quickly after such an underwhelming start to his life at Anfield.

Wirtz joined the Reds from Bayer Leverkusen in a big-money move last year, and he struggled to make an impact in his first season, albeit while others also suffered significant dips in form under former manager Arne Slot.

Still, even with new manager Andoni Iraola coming in, Wirtz still looks quiet and ineffective in most games, with Warnock not holding back during today’s commentary on BBC 5 Live.

Warnock slammed Wirtz for another quiet performance so far today, saying he’s been “very underwhelmed” by him at Liverpool so far.

Meanwhile, BBC Sport‘s live feed also quotes Gary Neville as telling Sky Sports: “Florian Wirtz has got to do better. I know we’ve said that a lot over the past few weeks. He should be the connection, the glue, that links Liverpool’s midfield and attack.”

Florian Wirtz’s Liverpool future surely in doubt

We’ve covered Wirtz’s struggles for LFC, with top clubs keeping an eye on his situation as there’s the growing sense that he could become available.

Click here for yesterday’s exclusive report on Wirtz’s future, with patience running out inside Anfield about the former Leverkusen star.

Sources suggest big clubs across Europe still rate Wirtz highly, but the 23-year-old just hasn’t done it in English football, so he’ll need to step up his performances soon or face being shown the door.

Liverpool could really do with a big-game performance from Wirtz today as well, so fans will be eager to see a bit more from him in the second half

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