LONDON, ENGLAND - AUGUST 10: Marc Guehi of Crystal Palace and Florian Wirtz of Liverpool challenge during the 2025 FA Community Shield match between Crystal Palace and Liverpool at Wembley Stadium on August 10, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Nigel French/Sportsphoto/Allstar via Getty Images)

Liverpool midfielder Florian Wirtz is reportedly determined to stay at Anfield despite interest from Chelsea, with Xabi Alonso keen to reunite with his former Bayer Leverkusen star in 2027.

According to a report via TEAMtalk, the German international has no intention of leaving Liverpool for Chelsea or Bayern Munich, despite speculation about his future.

Florian Wirtz remains committed to Liverpool

The 23-year-old arrived at Anfield from Bayer Leverkusen in the summer of 2025 on a £116 million deal, raising expectations that he would become a key figure in Liverpool’s attack.

However, Wirtz has struggled to replicate the outstanding form he showed in the Bundesliga, prompting criticism of his performances and questions about whether he can fully adapt to English football.

His struggles have attracted interest from several European heavyweights, with Chelsea emerging as a potential destination after Alonso’s appointment at Stamford Bridge.

The Spanish manager worked closely with Wirtz at Leverkusen, where the pair enjoyed considerable success, including winning the Bundesliga title in 2024. Alonso reportedly believes the midfielder could rediscover his best form under his guidance.

Nevertheless, Liverpool remain confident that Wirtz can fulfil his potential at Anfield. The club have no plans to sanction his departure, while the player himself is understood to be committed to proving his worth in England.

Chelsea face difficult battle for Wirtz

Chelsea could struggle to convince Liverpool to negotiate a deal, especially given the substantial investment the Merseyside club made to secure his services.

Wirtz remains under contract until 2030, placing Liverpool in a strong negotiating position and allowing them to resist interest from their Premier League rivals.

Bayern Munich have also been linked with the attacking midfielder, but Liverpool are determined to retain him rather than consider an early exit.

The coming months could prove crucial as Wirtz attempts to regain consistency and silence his critics. Although Chelsea’s interest is unlikely to disappear, Liverpool’s firm stance and the player’s reported preference to stay make a 2027 transfer difficult to envisage at this stage.