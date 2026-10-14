Liverpool flag and breaking news banner (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Liverpool could face renewed uncertainty over Florian Wirtz’s future, with Bayern Munich reportedly believing the German international may consider returning to the Bundesliga.

According to a TEAMtalk report, Bayern are closely monitoring the attacking midfielder’s situation at Anfield, with sources close to the German club suggesting he may be open to returning to his homeland.

The 23-year-old joined Liverpool from Bayer Leverkusen in the summer of 2025 for a club-record £116 million fee. The Reds expected him to become a key creative presence, but he has struggled to replicate the performances that made him one of Europe’s most exciting young talents.

Bayern Munich keen on Florian Wirtz

Bayern have admired Wirtz for several years and previously explored signing him before Liverpool secured his services.

The Bundesliga champions could now revisit their interest, particularly if the midfielder continues to struggle to make the desired impact in English football.

A return to Germany could suit Wirtz, who enjoyed considerable success with Leverkusen. Familiar surroundings and a different tactical environment might help him rediscover the form that made him such a sought-after prospect.

However, Bayern are reportedly still assessing the financial implications of a potential deal, including his wages and the substantial transfer fee Liverpool would likely demand.

Want more CaughtOffside coverage? Add us as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust.

Liverpool determined to keep Wirtz

Meanwhile, Liverpool are not believed to be considering a sale at this stage. Having invested heavily in the German playmaker, the Merseyside club remain hopeful he can become a leading figure in their long-term plans.

The Reds will want to give Wirtz time to adapt and show his quality before making any major decision about his future.

It remains to be seen whether Bayern will make a formal approach. Much could depend on Wirtz’s performances over the coming months and Liverpool’s willingness to entertain offers for their prized midfielder.