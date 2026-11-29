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Arsenal midfielder Mikel Merino could be heading towards a surprise departure from the Emirates Stadium, with the Spain international reportedly frustrated with his situation in North London.

The 30-year-old is understood to favour a return to La Liga, with Barcelona emerging as his preferred destination ahead of the January transfer window.

Losing Merino midway through the season could present Mikel Arteta with a significant dilemma, particularly given the Spaniard’s experience and tactical versatility.

Mikel Merino growing frustrated with Arteta

According to El Nacional, Merino is increasingly unhappy with his lack of regular playing time at Arsenal and is pushing for a return to Spain in January.

The midfielder played just 202 minutes across Arsenal’s opening 11 Premier League matches this season, making one start and ten substitute appearances.

Barcelona reportedly represents his preferred destination, although Atletico Madrid are also monitoring his situation.

Merino’s experience, versatility and attacking qualities could make him an interesting addition to Hansi Flick’s squad.

Interestingly, Merino insisted in July that he was “very happy” at Arsenal, as reported by CaughtOffside, suggesting that his circumstances may have changed considerably over recent months.

The Spaniard remains under contract until 2028, meaning Arsenal are under no immediate financial pressure to sell him.

Arsenal should resist selling Merino in January

Allowing Merino to leave midway through the campaign would arguably be a mistake from Arsenal’s perspective.

Although the midfielder is no longer guaranteed a starting position, his versatility makes him an extremely valuable squad player. His aerial ability, physical presence and goalscoring instincts offer Arteta something different from his other midfield options.

The Spaniard has also demonstrated his effectiveness as an emergency centre-forward, making him particularly useful during injury crises.

With Arsenal competing on multiple fronts, squad depth could prove decisive during the second half of the season.

Merino’s reported frustration is understandable, particularly given his continued importance to the Spanish national team and desire to play regularly at club level.

However, unless Arsenal can secure a suitable replacement in January, they should resist any approach from Barcelona.

A summer departure would make considerably more sense, allowing the Gunners sufficient time to identify a replacement without disrupting their ambitions this season.

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