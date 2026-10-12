Florian Wirtz and Hugo Ekitike celebrate during Liverpool's win vs Barnsley (Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

Real Madrid and Barcelona are reportedly keeping tabs on Florian Wirtz as uncertainty continues to surround the Liverpool midfielder’s future.

According to reports from Spain, the two Spanish giants are among four major European clubs monitoring the 23-year-old, with Chelsea and Bayern Munich also interested in the German international.

Florian Wirtz attracts interest from Spanish giants

Wirtz could be an attractive option for Real Madrid and Barcelona if a chance to sign him arises. The attacking midfielder has excellent technique and creativity, and he could be a valuable addition to either side.

However, Liverpool are not currently looking to part ways with the former Bayer Leverkusen star. The Reds invested more than €100 million to secure his services in the summer of 2025, and they will be reluctant to let go of such a significant signing so soon.

However, his performances in English football have fallen short of expectations, potentially opening the door for interested clubs to explore a deal in the future.

Chelsea could also have an edge in the race, as manager Xabi Alonso previously worked with Wirtz at Bayer Leverkusen. The pair enjoyed considerable success together, including winning the Bundesliga title in 2024.

Bayern Munich, meanwhile, have admired the German playmaker for some time and could try again to bring him back home.

Liverpool face important decision over Wirtz

Wirtz registered five goals and eight assists during his first season in England, while his early performances in the 2026/27 campaign have done little to silence his critics.

His reported market valuation has also declined, adding another dimension to the discussion surrounding his future.

Nevertheless, Liverpool remain in control, with the midfielder contracted until June 2030. No interested clubs have made any confirmed formal offers, so a transfer is far from certain.

It remains to be seen whether Wirtz can rediscover his best form at Anfield or whether Real Madrid, Barcelona, Chelsea and Bayern Munich will make a serious move for him in 2027.