(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Jamie Carragher has called for Florian Wirtz to be dropped from Liverpool’s starting XI following another disappointing performance in the Reds’ 3-0 Premier League defeat against Manchester City.

The former Liverpool defender believes Andoni Iraola has given the £116 million summer signing enough opportunities to establish himself and must now consider making a change.

Wirtz struggled to influence Sunday’s encounter at Anfield, with Liverpool suffering their first league defeat of the season after Ryan Gravenberch’s controversial second-half dismissal.

The German international was substituted in the 66th minute after failing to make a significant impact against the Premier League leaders.

Jamie Carragher says Florian Wirtz must be dropped by Liverpool

Speaking live on Sky Sports, former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher held nothing back when assessing the £116 million summer signing’s ongoing struggles.

Carragher argued that the playmaker should no longer be guaranteed a starting spot in the team.

Carragher highlighted Wirtz’s inability to influence major matches, pointing out that Liverpool’s patience must run out as they seek more decisive attacking output from their marquee addition.

He said (quotes via Goal):

“The Florian Wirtz where he’s almost nailed on that he plays every week in that No. 10 position, it has to stop. I think Liverpool have given him enough chances and he has to come out of the team.”

Carragher’s comments represent a significant criticism of one of Liverpool’s biggest summer investments.

Wirtz arrived on Merseyside with enormous expectations following his £116 million transfer, but the 23-year-old has struggled to consistently reproduce the attacking quality that made him one of Europe’s most sought-after midfielders.

His lack of Premier League goals has only intensified scrutiny over his performances.

Florian Wirtz struggles again in Liverpool’s 3-0 defeat to Man City

The spotlight burned bright on Wirtz during Liverpool’s heavy 3-0 home loss to Manchester City, where he produced another muted display.

Substituted in the 66th minute, the German playmaker failed to leave any meaningful mark on the contest:

Touches: 46 total touches across 66 minutes of action.

Passing: Completed just 20 accurate passes out of 24 attempted.

Goal Threat: Recorded 1 shot off target and created zero major chances.

Duels: Won only 4 duels before being hauled off by manager Andoni Iraola.

With 0 Premier League goals to his name this season, his lack of influence was starkly contrasted by Manchester City’s midfield dominance.

Wirtz’s Liverpool struggles contrast with Germany performances

The 23-year-old’s domestic difficulties stand in sharp contrast to his international rhythm.

Wirtz recently shone for the German national team under Jurgen Klopp, delivering a goal-scoring performance against Serbia during the international break.

However, translating that international flair into Premier League consistency has proven frustratingly difficult under Iraola’s system.

With Wirtz still searching for his first league goal of the campaign, Iraola faces a difficult decision over whether to persist with the German in his preferred No.10 position.

Carragher clearly believes the time has come for Liverpool to make a change, and the pressure on Wirtz to justify his price tag is only growing.