"Bit worrying" - Carragher highlights Liverpool problem but admits one player looks "a lot better"

Andoni Iraola and Jamie Carragher (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher admits he saw some worrying things from his old club despite their win over Atletico Madrid last night.

The Reds came from behind to defeat Atletico 2-1 at Anfield as new manager Andoni Iraola made a winning start to the new Champions League campaign.

However, Carragher feels Liverpool looked wide open at times in the first half, with the team not looking compact enough defensively as Atletico took the lead.

Watch below for Carragher’s analysis, with the pundit admitting that there were more positive signs in the second half, while he also felt that the struggling Florian Wirtz also looked a lot better with his performance…

Good win for @LFC last night, but an even better one for the manager Andoni Iraola! pic.twitter.com/PU9vxgbYKU — Jamie Carragher (@Carra23) September 10, 2026

It was clearly a big night for Iraola as he managed in the Champions League for the first time and earned a big scalp by defeating an experienced manager like Simeone, who has taken Atletico to two finals in this competition.

Carragher was clearly happy for Iraola, even if he had his concerns about some aspects of the performance.

Liverpool win but room for improvement

Liverpool haven’t made the most convincing start to the season, with Iraola’s side notably drawing his first two matches away to Newcastle United and at home to Nottingham Forest.

Still, there are perhaps signs of things picking up a bit as LFC have now enjoyed back-to-back wins, beating Ipswich Town 2-0 in the Premier League before last night’s 2-1 triumph against Atletico.

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If Iraola can keep the results coming then this could still be a very promising season, but so far it still feels like we’re watching the early days of a project.

Iraola will need time to get more of his own players in and to really implement the style that he had so much success with at Bournemouth.

Overall this will probably be something of a transitional season for Liverpool, but that doesn’t mean there can’t also be some major strides taken by the club.