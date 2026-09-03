What Liverpool chiefs feel after their summer transfer business following four signings

(Liverpool FC)

Liverpool’s summer transfer window has divided opinion, but inside Anfield there is reportedly far more satisfaction than frustration.



The Reds completed four senior signings during a major period of change under Andoni Iraola, strengthening in defence, attack and long-term squad planning.

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While supporters have questioned whether enough was done, particularly after Mohamed Salah’s departure, Liverpool’s hierarchy believe the most important objectives were achieved.

Liverpool believe their primary objective was met

According to The Athletic, senior figures at Liverpool feel there is a clear disconnect between how the transfer window has been viewed externally and how it is being judged internally.

The club’s main priority was to inject more pace and quality into the wide areas following Salah’s exit, and the £123m signing of Bradley Barcola from Paris Saint-Germain was the headline move.

Victor Muñoz also arrived to strengthen the attack, while Ronald Araujo and Jeremy Jacquet added important defensive options.

Liverpool ultimately kept Cody Gakpo despite Manchester City showing serious interest, giving Iraola another experienced forward alongside Barcola and Muñoz.

Liverpool.com reports that the hierarchy are pleased with the overall outcome and believe Iraola’s coaching can also improve several players already at the club rather than relying solely on new signings.

Reds got their priority right but still took risks

Liverpool are justified in feeling positive about parts of their business.

Replacing Salah was never going to be straightforward, and Barcola brings elite pace, creativity and one-v-one quality. Keeping Gakpo also prevented the attack from becoming even thinner.

Araujo provides experience at the back, while Jacquet offers significant long-term potential.

However, the criticism from supporters is understandable too.

Liverpool tried unsuccessfully to add Ismaila Sarr and Malo Gusto late in the window, which suggests the club itself recognised that further depth would have been useful. There are also questions around midfield following Curtis Jones’ departure.

That makes this window difficult to judge immediately.

On pure talent, Liverpool have added some excellent players. On squad balance, there are still obvious weaknesses.

The real test will be Iraola’s ability to maximise what he already has.

If Barcola quickly settles, Gakpo remains motivated and younger players develop as expected, Liverpool’s hierarchy may be proved right.

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