Roberto De Zerbi manager of Olympique Marseille (Photo by Nigel Roddis/Getty Images)

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly intensifying their interest in Eintracht Frankfurt striker Younes Ebnoutalib after sending scouts to watch the German forward in action ahead of the January transfer window.

According to an exclusive report from TEAMtalk, Spurs were present at Frankfurt’s Bundesliga clash against Cologne, where the 23-year-old scored the decisive goal in a 1-0 victory.

Younes Ebnoutalib attracts Tottenham interest

The German forward has enjoyed an outstanding start to the campaign, establishing himself as one of the Bundesliga’s most exciting attacking prospects. His latest goal brought his league tally to five, further strengthening his reputation as a player who can make a difference in crucial moments.

Tottenham have been monitoring Ebnoutalib for several months, and their latest scouting mission underscores their continued interest in signing him. His physical presence, movement and clinical finishing could make him an attractive addition as Spurs look to improve their attacking options.

The north London club could benefit from bringing in another centre-forward capable of competing at the highest level. Ebnoutalib’s ability to lead the line and deliver important goals would add depth while offering a potential long-term attacking solution.

His recent performances have also earned him international recognition, with Germany head coach Jurgen Klopp showing considerable faith in his ability by giving him a senior call-up.

Tottenham face competition for Ebnoutalib

However, Tottenham will not have a clear path to completing a deal. Brighton and Everton have also been monitoring the striker, while Newcastle United have reportedly joined the growing list of interested Premier League clubs.

Frankfurt are in a strong position to retain the forward, having signed him in January and tied him down to a long-term contract until 2031.

Spurs are expected to continue assessing his progress before deciding whether to make a formal approach. If Ebnoutalib maintains his impressive form, competition for his signature could intensify, potentially making him one of the most sought-after young strikers in the upcoming transfer windows.