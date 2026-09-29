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Tottenham Hotspur could face a battle to secure the long-term future of Eintracht Frankfurt striker Younes Ebnoutalib.

The 23-year-old has emerged as an exciting attacking prospect following his impressive performances in Germany, attracting interest from several clubs as his reputation continues to grow.

Tottenham consider move for Younes Ebnoutalib

Spurs are understood to be among the clubs keeping tabs on Ebnoutalib, who has made a strong impression with his goalscoring ability and physical presence in the final third.

The north London outfit could benefit from adding another centre-forward, particularly as they look to build a squad capable of competing consistently at the highest level.

Ebnoutalib’s development has attracted attention beyond England, with his performances putting him firmly on the radar of clubs seeking a long-term attacking solution.

As per TEAMtalk, Tottenham may have to contend with competition from Everton and Brighton, who are also reportedly interested in the striker.

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Ebnoutalib’s Frankfurt future could complicate transfer plans

The German forward joined Frankfurt in January 2026 after impressing for Elversberg in the second tier, signing a long-term contract that runs until 2031.

His recent progress has also brought him into the international spotlight, with Germany head coach Jürgen Klopp handing him a national team call-up following his impressive start to the campaign.

Frankfurt are therefore in a strong position to retain the striker, and any potential suitor may need to present an attractive offer to persuade the Bundesliga club to consider a sale.

For Tottenham, signing a promising forward could be appealing as they assess their attacking options.

However, with several clubs reportedly tracking his progress and Frankfurt holding a long-term contract, any move for Ebnoutalib could prove difficult to complete.

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