Another source claims Chelsea want Real Madrid star as current Blues player up for sale

Trent Alexander-Arnold in action in pre-season (Photo by Christian Bruna/Getty Images)

Chelsea reportedly have an interest in Real Madrid right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold as Malo Gusto is up for sale.

That’s according to Simon Phillips, who says a second source has now confirmed to him that the Alexander-Arnold to Chelsea story is legit, and it may now be more than just ‘one to watch’.

The Blues could do with making a change in that position as Reece James is seemingly now viewed as a midfielder, while Gusto is available after speculation over his future in the summer.

The France international was an option for Manchester City in the most recent transfer window as he considered his future at Stamford Bridge, according to BBC Sport.

Although Gusto has shown some potential at Chelsea, most fans would surely agree that Alexander-Arnold would be an upgrade.

Could Trent Alexander-Arnold leave Real Madrid for Chelsea?

Alexander-Arnold is going through a difficult period at Real Madrid, having previously been a star player for so many years at Liverpool.

The England international looked like he could surely be a superb addition at the Bernabeu, but he’s been in and out of the starting line up after struggles with both fitness and form.

Perhaps this will mean Alexander-Arnold is soon made available, and that could represent a good opportunity for Chelsea to sign a proven Premier League player.

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The 28-year-old would add some experience to this Chelsea squad, with this current ownership all too often prioritising young talents over players who can come in and deliver straight away.

Then again, it might also be risky moving for Alexander-Arnold at a time when it’s perhaps starting to look like his best years are behind him.