6 goals in last 8 games - Arsenal rival Euro giants for transfer of 20-year-old talent

Paris Brunner has been linked with Arsenal (Photo by Mateo Villalba Sanchez/Getty Images for DFB)

Arsenal are reportedly alongside the likes of Barcelona, Bayern Munich, and Paris Saint-Germain as transfer suitors for Monaco striker Paris Brunner.

The talented 20-year-old has impressed this season, scoring six goals in his first eight appearances of the season in all competitions.

It seems this has alerted the Gunners and other major European clubs as Monaco look to be under some pressure to sell players due to financial issues this January, according to TEAMtalk.

Brunner surely looks like he could soon be capable of stepping up to a higher level, though he’s also relatively inexperienced and this is his first real run in the Monaco first-team.

Still, there’s no doubt this season is going really well for the Germany Under-21 international and it makes sense for big clubs to monitor him, especially those in need of attacking reinforcements in January.

Could Paris Brunner be a smart investment for Arsenal?

Arsenal have issues up front at the moment as both Kai Havertz and Viktor Gyokeres struggle for form, while there are also injuries to Bukayo Saka, Noni Madueke, and Christos Tzolis.

The Gunners tried signing big names like Vinicius Junior and Julian Alvarez over the summer, but it may be that investing in a young talent like Brunner would be better.

The Monaco youngster might not necessarily go straight into Mikel Arteta’s starting line up, but he could add depth and challenge the other strikers to up their performance levels.

It will be interesting to see if Arsenal go for Brunner or for another exciting young talent in the form of Club Brugge striker Nicolo Tresoldi, who is another name attracting headlines at the moment.

Tresoldi has been linked with Arsenal by Sky Germany and could be another emerging young talent that wouldn’t cost a fortune.

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