(Photo by Molly Darlington/Getty Images)

Liverpool are reportedly interested in signing AS Monaco striker Paris Brunner as they look to strengthen their attacking options ahead of the January transfer window.

According to a report from Hooligan Soccer, the Reds have been closely monitoring the German Under-21 international following his impressive start to the 2026/27 campaign, with Borussia Dortmund and Paris Saint-Germain also tracking his development.

Paris Brunner could be an exciting addition for Liverpool

The 20-year-old has made a remarkable impact this season, scoring seven goals and providing one assist in eight appearances across all competitions. His impressive performances have quickly established him as one of Europe’s emerging attacking talents.

Liverpool are reportedly keen to add depth to their forward line, with injury concerns and the need for rotation shaping their recruitment plans. Brunner’s pace, physical strength and composure in front of goal could make him an attractive option for the Premier League leaders.

The German youngster has already shown his goalscoring potential at youth international level, scoring 36 goals in 56 appearances for Germany’s teams from Under-16 to Under-21.

Liverpool’s scouting department has reportedly assessed his performances in person, with the club considering a potential approach when the January transfer window opens.

Liverpool face €30m transfer battle

However, convincing Monaco to sanction his departure will not be straightforward. The French club signed Brunner from Borussia Dortmund in August 2024 and have secured his services until June 2028.

According to the report, Monaco would demand at least €30 million to consider selling the forward in January. The club are also reportedly discussing a possible contract extension with his representatives, which could strengthen their negotiating position.

Liverpool will also need to account for competition from Dortmund, who reportedly have a contractual right to match an offer from another club. Paris Saint-Germain are also monitoring the situation.

The Reds could therefore face a difficult transfer battle if they decide to formalise their interest. Brunner’s rapid development makes him an appealing long-term investment, but Monaco’s valuation and the competition for his signature could complicate negotiations.