“Doesn’t look good” – Arteta gives worrying update on injured Arsenal star

Bukayo Saka limps off against Bayern.

Arsena played out an exciting draw with Bayern Munich in the Champions tonight, but lost a key player in the process.

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Arsenal drew 2-2 with Bayern Munich in the Champions League tonight in an excting game that lit up Wednesday night.

The Gunners got a result despite losing star man Bukayo Saka, who started the game on fire but then pulled up clutching his calf after ten minutes.

At full time everyone wanted an update from the manager on how the winger was getting on. As usual, the details haven’t come out because full scans need to be done on the problem. But Mikel Arteta was not sounding positive when he spoke to the media after the game.

You can see Arteta speaking in the clip embedded here:

Mikel Arteta fearing the worst over Bukayo Saka's injury ? pic.twitter.com/EGfv9v2bN4 — Hayters TV (@HaytersTV) October 21, 2026

Saka feels “sharp pain” and Arsenal faer the worst

“We lost Bukayo, who actually was having a great game,” Arteta said in his press conference after the game.

“They are a bit concerned. A player that has to come off with a really sharp pain is never good news but we have to wait and see.”

“This is man to man, 96 minutes, every action there is no breathing. The quality, the attention, the level that you need is unbelievable. It’s the highest level.

“Those things happen unfortunately. It doesn’t look good at all but we have to see.”

Arsenal are locked in a Premier League title race with Man City, and can’t afford to drop points or lose key players like Saka. There will be a desperate hope that the problem isn’t as bad as it sounds – Arteta doesn’t seem hopeful.