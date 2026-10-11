Bukayo Saka and Ben White (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Former Arsenal captain David O’Leary has slammed Bukayo Saka over his noticeable dip in form, questioning if he really earned that big new contract.

Saka has been a star player for the Gunners for many years now, ever since breaking into the first-team as a teenager after coming up through their academy.

Still, in the last year or so the England international has looked a little unfit or fatigued at times, and O’Leary is concerned about his lack of impact.

Arsenal beat Leeds United 2-1 this weekend, but Saka wasn’t at his best and missed one really good chance in particular, putting him into the headlines for all the wrong reasons.

Arsenal legend slams Bukayo Saka

Speaking to talkSPORT about Saka’s dip in form, O’Leary said he was still a big fan of the 25-year-old, and wasn’t entirely sure what had gone wrong for him.

“I really like the guy. But I do think one thing, seeing him grow up and get into the team before everyone knew how good he was, I think he goes down too much now,” O’Leary said.

“I think he’s looking for that touch to go down and the player I saw before that was much more positive, he was not going to let the full-back put him on the deck, or anybody else.

“He’s not the player that he was, without a doubt. He’s still a top player, but is he the player that got this fantastic new contract at Arsenal to make him one of the top-paid players in the country? I don’t think so at the moment.

“I don’t know what’s happened. But when I look at the team and how it’s progressing, whose playing well and how great Declan Rice was yesterday, I think Saka has to step up again.

“If he does step up, Arsenal become a more powerful team.”

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Saka is a world class talent on his day, and he could perhaps still have something to offer, though it’s also surely true now that Mikel Arteta needs to give him a rest.

For one thing, it might also benefit Arsenal to assess other options in their squad, with Noni Madueke looking like he could be a good alternative on the right-hand side.