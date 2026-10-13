Mikel Arteta at Arsenal's training ground (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Arsenal legend Nigel Winterburn has suggested that Bukayo Saka still isn’t quite back to his best due to not being confident in his own body after repeated injury problems.

Saka doesn’t quite look his usual self at the moment, and that’s arguably been the case for a while now after playing so much football at a relatively young age.

The England international is world class on his day, as he’s shown for many years at the Emirates Stadium, but for now his lack of impact is perhaps becoming a bit of a concern.

Winterburn is not giving up on Saka just yet, but he admits we’re only seeing occasional flashes of the 25-year-old getting back to his best, and he needs to perform more consistently.

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Nigel Winterburn on Bukayo Saka

“Saka was remarkably consistent from when he came into the team until last year, when he picked up a couple of significant injuries. That can disrupt your rhythm,” Winterburn told the Metro.

“He’s still trying to find his previous form. We’ve seen flashes of it, but not consistently.

“When a player is that good, you notice a dip more than you would with others. Perhaps a goal or an assist will get him going again, but I also think he needs game time, fitness and confidence in his body.”

Arsenal fans will likely have mixed feelings about how Saka is performing at the moment, with the winger still looking like a threat even when he’s not at his best.

Some of the reaction to Saka being a little below his peak level seems a little over the top, but of course the standards at Arsenal are rising now that they’re Premier League champions and hoping to once again be serious contenders for the Champions League.

This has led to Michael Olise being linked with AFC in a surprise report from Fichajes, with the Bayern Munich winger certainly looking at the moment like he’d be an upgrade on Saka.