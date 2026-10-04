Photo via DAZNFootball

England thrashed Croatia 7-0 to claim their second win out of three in the UEFA Nations League group stages.

Thomas Tuchel’s side produced a scintillating tactical masterclass at the Stadion Rujevica in Rijeka, storming into a commanding 4-0 lead before the break and refusing to take their foot off the gas in the second half.

Harry Kane and Bukayo Saka shine as England destroy Croatia

The attacking duo of Harry Kane and Bukayo Saka stole the show as both star forwards bagged clinical double strikes during the historic away triumph.

Kane opened the scoring in the eighth minute after latching onto a slick pass from Jude Bellingham, firing high into the roof of the net.

Bellingham doubled the advantage shortly after before Anthony Gordon nodded in a third.

Saka grabbed his first right before half-time to cap off a rampant opening 45 minutes. Kane netted his second early in the second period, followed by Saka’s second, before substitute Morgan Rogers rounded off the magnificent seven late in the contest.

Seven goals. One unforgettable night for England ???????? The Three Lions ran riot against Croatia in a 7-0 Nations League demolition ? Sit back and enjoy EVERY goal ???#Internationalfootball pic.twitter.com/Z3MtP20cdF — DAZN Football (@DAZNFootball) October 3, 2026

Thomas Tuchel full of praise for Harry Kane

Following the statement victory, manager Thomas Tuchel praised skipper Harry Kane’s irreplaceable quality at the highest level of world football.

“Harry Kane is the highest level of striker possible. You will not get another Harry Kane,” Tuchel stated post-match.

“There will be someone else, but it will not be Harry or a copy of Harry. We will find a solution… but maybe not me. It might be another 10 years!”

???????? Thomas Tuchel: “Harry Kane is the highest level of striker possible. You will not get another Harry Kane”. “There will be someone else, but it will not be Harry or a copy of Harry. We will find a solution… but maybe not me. It might be another 10 years!”. pic.twitter.com/cJ8Yu0TzsH — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) October 3, 2026

The dominant victory leaves England second in the group, behind Spain. Their next game is against Czech Republic on Tuesday.