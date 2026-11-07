Harry Kane done, now Bayern confirm plans to sort new contract for another star

Harry Kane celebrates with Michael Olise (Photo by Adam Pretty/Getty Images)

Bayern Munich have just tied Harry Kane down to a new contract and now they’ve made it clear that they want to do the same with Michael Olise.

Speaking at the press conference announcing Kane’s new deal, Bayern CEO Jan-Christian Dreesen confirmed that the plan is now to ensure Olise also commits his future to the Bavarian giants.

Kane and Olise are both crucial to this Bayern team, with the duo forming one of the best attacks in Europe in the last couple of years, so the club won’t want to see them separated.

As quoted by Football Transfers, Dreesen said: “We have always said that we don’t just have Harry as a fantastic player in our ranks, but also players like Michael Olise, among others. His contract runs until 2029, and we will discuss that in due course.”

Which clubs are eyeing a potential Michael Olise transfer swoop?

Olise has shown at Bayern that he’s one of the very best players in the world, so he surely wouldn’t have a shortage of suitors if he were to leave the Allianz Arena.

The France international was recently linked with the likes of Liverpool, Arsenal, and Real Madrid by Fichajes, so it will be interesting to see who makes the strongest bid for him if it comes to that.

Olise certainly looks like the dream replacement for Mohamed Salah on Liverpool’s right-hand side, while he could also be an upgrade on the injury-prone Bukayo Saka at Arsenal.

Then again, in terms of making a step up after Bayern, it’s hard to look past Real Madrid, where the 24-year-old could become a fellow Galactico alongside superstars such as Kylian Mbappe, Vinicius Junior, and Jude Bellingham.

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