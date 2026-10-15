(Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Tottenham captain Micky van de Ven has named former talisman Harry Kane as the one player he would love the club to re-sign in a dream transfer move.

The defender’s glowing endorsement is sure to resonate strongly with Spurs supporters as the North London side searches for inspiration during a challenging domestic campaign.

Micky van de Ven names Harry Kane as player Spurs should sign

Speaking in a recent interview with ESPN FC, Van de Ven was asked to choose one player in world football he would bring to North London if given complete transfer authority.

Without hesitation, the Dutch center-back singled out Kane, highlighting the Bayern Munich striker’s unparalleled goalscoring record and legendary standing at the club.

“I’d bring back Harry (Kane) man. He guarantees 30 goals every year. He’s the greatest Tottenham player of all time,” Van de Ven revealed.

The Dutch defender’s comments underscore the respect Kane commands across the squad.

Although Van de Ven joined Tottenham shortly after Kane’s landmark move to Germany, the current Spurs captain clearly recognizes the transformative influence England’s record goalscorer could bring to Roberto De Zerbi’s team.

Harry Kane remains Tottenham’s greatest-ever goalscorer

Kane established himself as a Tottenham legend during an extraordinary career in North London.

Having progressed through the club’s academy, the England captain developed into one of the most prolific strikers in Premier League history.

He scored 280 goals in all competitions for Spurs, surpassing Jimmy Greaves to become the club’s all-time leading goalscorer.

Of those, 213 came in the Premier League, leaving Kane second on the competition’s all-time scoring list behind Alan Shearer.

The striker also won three Premier League Golden Boots during his Tottenham career, finishing as the division’s leading scorer in 2015/16, 2016/17 and 2020/21.

His remarkable 2020/21 campaign was particularly impressive, as he finished the season with both the most goals and the most assists in the Premier League.

Despite his individual achievements, Kane was unable to win a major trophy during his time at Tottenham before completing his move to Bayern Munich.

He has since continued his prolific goalscoring form in Germany, further strengthening his reputation as one of Europe’s finest centre-forwards.